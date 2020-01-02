Police treating man’s as murder

Police are treating the death of a man found critically injured in Surbiton as a homicide.

Lee Styles, 39, of Surbiton, was found suffering serious injuries in Fishponds Park shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, 18 December.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and he was taken to hospital with head injuries. He was pronounced dead on the afternoon of Thursday, 19 December.

His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination held on 23 December gave cause of death as head injuries.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime officially took on the investigation on 27 December, led by Detective Chief Inspector Justin Howick.

DCI Howick said: “We are piecing together the circumstances surrounding Lee’s death but believe he was assaulted. I would appeal to anyone who may have any information to assist us.

“If you were in the vicinity of Fishponds Park during the afternoon of Wednesday, 18 December, or perhaps you saw Lee around the area, then please call us.

“This was around two weeks ago so I ask all local residents and users of the park to think back to that date. Even a sighting of Lee or anything suspicious around that time could help us piece together what happened.”

An 18-year-old man [A] and a 41-year-old man [B] have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail to return on a date in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via the incident room 020 8785 8244 quoting reference Cad 4492/18Dec.