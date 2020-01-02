Major incident closes Dartford tunnel crossing

Highways England have closed both tunnels on the Dartford crossing following a major incident between junctions 31 and 30 on the M25 this evening.

Emergency services including paramedics and five fire engines from Essex County Fire and rescue service are currently dealing with a multi vehicle collision on the M25.

https://youtu.be/4SbtdW5rTlw

There are currently 1 1/2 to 2 hour delays with approx 8 to 10 miles of queueing traffic on the approach to the crossing and surrounding roads approaching the crossing are also at a standstill. Kent Police have said that the incident is an Essex Police led road traffic collision.

UPDATE:2155 All lanes are now open on the M25 Anti-Clockwise between J31-J30 – just north of Dartford River Crossing (A282) – following an earlier collision.

As a result, there is congestion on the A282 Northbound, back past J2 of the M25.

Due to high traffic volumes, the tunnels at Dartford River Crossing will be intermittently held, to help traffic flows.

UPDATE

Traffic is now being held on the Kent side of the Dartford Crossing following a broken down vehicle that is being tended to by Highways England.