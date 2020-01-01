Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision in Tower Hamlets.

Police were called at approximately3.15am on Wednesday, 1 January to reports of a man injured after a collision with a car in Mile End Road.

London Ambulance Service also attended. The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made. Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or 020 8597 4874 and quote CAD 2130/01Jan20.