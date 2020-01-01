Four people left fighting for their lives after New Year’s Eve Horror crash

Officers were called to Bedfont Road at 11.39pm on December 31 following reports of the collision at the junction with Long Lane. The collision resulted in the lorry leaving the road and entering the Longford River, which runs parallel with Bedfont Road.

The driver of the lorry, a man was unhurt. Two men and two women in the car have suffered serious injuries. A number of emergency services have responded to the incident and the roads in the immediate area are closed while the incident is investigation.

Sergeant Chris Schultze from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “As part of that investigation we are asking for any witnesses to come forward, and if anyone has any CCTV, dashcam or other information that may may assist the investigation to come forward.”

“With it being such an early stage in the investigation it would be inappropriate for us to comment on exactly what happened and we would urge anyone who has any information to come forward via 101 and quote the reference number PR/P19303422.”