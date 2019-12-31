Man missing from Bransgore have you seen him

Can you help us find a missing man from Bransgore?

Andrew Dunn, 30, was last seen at his home in the early hours of yesterday morning (December 30), before leaving on a red Yamaha motorcycle.

Since then, he has not been in touch with his family or friends and they are understandably worried for his welfare.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries since then, but we are now turning to the public for assistance.



Andrew is described as being white, around 5ft 11ins tall and having short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and the registration plate of his motorcycle ends VWR.

Have you seen Andrew or his motorcycle?

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44190466849