Who says crime doesn’t pay clean get away for Stacey Bunyan

If any of you used Stacey’s Shiny Cleaning services – provided by Stacey Bunyan (Stacey Louise on Facebook). She has pled guilty today to theft from her customers homes when appearing before a Kent court today.



Taking to social media to boast about the lucky escape at the expense of other. She said she would be waking up to see in 2020 on top of the O2.



The court heard she has previously stolen cheques from customers and cashed them.

Taking pity her the court ordered that she be put on a community order for 18 months.