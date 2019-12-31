Two arrested following robberies at Bluewater

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out robberies at Bluewater shopping centre.

Kent Police received reports that between 7pm and 7.30pm on Monday 30 December 2019 three robberies and a further two attempted robberies had taken place in the shopping centre.

Phones and a quantity of cash were reported stolen from five people in total.

Some of the victims reported they were told by the suspects that they were carrying weapons.

Officers attended the scene and following a search of the area, arrested two 17-year-old boys from London on suspicion of robbery. They both currently remain in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Martin Carter said: ‘Reports like these are rare but unacceptable nevertheless. Officers made arrests very soon after the robberies were reported and some of the stolen property was recovered.

‘Thank you to those who have already provided information to assist our investigation.

‘We are working with Bluewater and reviewing CCTV as part of our ongoing enquiries into the incidents but if anyone witnessed any of the incidents taking place and hasn’t yet spoken to an officer, we urge them to call Kent Police on 01474 366 149 quoting 30-1219.