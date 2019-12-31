Manhunt on the Isle of Wight for Aggravated Burglar

Can you help us find 40-year-old Graham Smith from Ventnor?

He is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in East Hill Road, Ryde, on the evening of December 27.

A number of enquiries have taken place to locate Smith and we are now asking for the public’s assistance.

We believe he is still on the Isle of Wight, however he also has links to other areas of Hampshire, and in particular to Portsmouth.

He is described as having a distinctive scar on his right cheek.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but contact us on 101, quoting 44190463904.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.