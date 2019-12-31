Man dies after being struck by car in Ealing

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Ealing.

Police were called at approximately 8.25pmon Sunday, 22 December to Northfield Avenue to a report of road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The pedestrian, 68-year-old Alan Thomas, was taken to a central London hospital in a critical condition. He died on Wednesday, 25 December.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver stopped at the scene.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam footage.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8246 9820 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 6605/22Dec.