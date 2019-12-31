Faulty dishwasher sparks blaze in Sittingbourne overnight

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a dishwasher fire in a kitchen in Peregrine Drive, Sittingbourne.

Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hose reel jet, before using a high pressured fan to clear the home of smoke. No casualties were reported.

It is believed a fault with the appliance caused it to catch fire.

The residents, who were asleep at the time, were alerted to the flames by a sounding smoke alarm and the level of smoke damage to the rest of the house was reduced due to the kitchen door being kept shut.

Following the incident, firefighters are reminding residents to follow these simple safety tips when using dishwashers:

– Be careful not to overload your dishwasher – this can lead to overheating and leaks

– Make sure you follow manufacturer’s instructions about positioning and ventilation of the machine

– Clean filters and other user serviceable parts to prevent blockages and wear

– Use recommended tablets and powders to prolong the life of your dishwasher

– Don’t leave your dishwasher running overnight or while you’re out of the house