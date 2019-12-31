Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a mother was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Streatham Hill while she was with her child.

Officers were called at 5.30pm on Monday, 30 December, to a report of a 36-year-old woman stabbed in Downton Avenue, Streatham Hill.

The woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The stabbing occurred as the victim was pushing her child in a pushchair. The child was not injured.

She was attacked from behind by a lone suspect, described as a black man, around 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing. The man did not speak as he stabbed the victim three times before running off down Downton Avenue away from the High Road.

Detectives from South Area CID are investigating. Extensive enquiries, including forensic work and CCTV analysis, are ongoing. At this stage, officers retain an open mind as to any motive.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD5169/20.