Ashford man robbed and assaulted on Christmas afternoon

Witness appeal after robbery in Ashford

Information is sought following a report a man was robbed in Ashford.

The victim, a man in his 40s, is reported to have been robbed of a smartwatch in the Brookfield Road area, near Beaver Lane, shortly before 3.30pm on Christmas Day 2019.

He sustained injuries to his face and chest and at present no arrests have been made.

As part of ongoing enquiries, investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Brookfield Road area on the afternoon of Wednesday 25 December.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/246951/19.