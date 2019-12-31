Appeal to locate missing teenager from Faversham

Information is sought to help locate a teenage girl who is missing from Faversham.

Porsha Vyse was last seen in the Lower Road area on the afternoon of Monday 30 December 2019. The 15-year-old is described as being 5ft 2in tall with a medium build, brown eyes, long dark hair and of fair complexion. She was wearing a blue hoodie, black leggings and grey boots when last seen. Officers believe she may have links to Gillingham.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 30-0989.