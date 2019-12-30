With 2020 fast approaching, many people will be thinking about their plans for New Year’s Eve

The highlight of London’s celebrations will again be the spectacular Mayor’s fireworks display on Victoria Embankment, a ticketed event which has already sold out.

The Metropolitan Police Service has been working closely with the Mayor’s office, British Transport Police (BTP), City of London Police, Westminster City Council, event organiser Jack Morton and other emergency services, to ensure the event runs smoothly and spectators enjoy the evening and bring in the New Year safely.

Road closures in central London will start from 2pm on Tuesday, 31 December; these include the following bridges: Lambeth, Westminster, Waterloo and Blackfriars. The area is expected to be very busy with people travelling into the city.

People with a ticket to watch the fireworks are advised to check the website www.london.gov.uk to ensure they are aware of conditions of the ticket and what they will, and will not, be allowed to take within the ticketed area. Pack light and bring essential items only – no backpacks or suitcases will be allowed into the event.

If visitors do not have a ticket, entry will not be permitted to the event, so the advice from the Met is to watch the fireworks from the comfort of your home.

Thousands of other New Year celebrations will also be held in restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs across the Capital, most of these are ticket-only, so plan your night out before leaving.

Officers will be on duty across central London and all 32 London boroughs on New Year’s Eve to keep revellers safe, both within and outside the ticketed areas to prevent crime and disorder.

Gold Commander for the night, Commander Paul Brogden, said: “We want everyone who comes to London for New Year’s Eve to have a good time. Their safety and security is our top priority and officers have been planning for the event for several months. Officers will be out and about to deter criminals and keep crowds safe but we need you to look after yourself and those around you as well.

“If you see anything suspicious or that causes you concern, please tell a steward or police officer. Keep an eye on your belongings and only bring what you need.

“Make sure you agree a meeting location should you become separated from your friends and family. I would also urge you to plan your journey. If you have a ticket for the fireworks, arrive in plenty of time as there will be a robust search regime, so it will take longer to get into the viewing area.

“Make sure you know how you are getting home. There is a huge demand for public transport at certain points during the evening. After midnight you may have to wait some time before getting on the tube or train so be prepared to queue. Check the website at www.tfl.gov.uk to get updates on your journey.