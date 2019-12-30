Manhunt launched after two teens are shot and stabbed in Walthamstow

Police are at the scene of a shooting on St James Street, E17. Two teenage males have been taken to hospital.

The attack took place in Walthamstow at 10.30pm on Sunday night.

An 18-year-old had gunshot wounds and another, 17, had been shot and stabbed.

Police are appealing for witnesses and no arrests have been made

At this early stage, it is believed that both victims were attacked in the street.

Crime scenes remains in place.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Trident detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed.

Call 101 ref: 6831/29Dec with any information.