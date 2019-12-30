Three people stabbed in Hackney

Detectives are appealing for information after three people were arrested in connection with a stabbing on Sunday.

Police were called at 2.13am on Sunday, 29 December to reports of a fight on Shoreditch High Street, Hackney.

Officers attended and found two males, aged in their teens, suffering from stab injuries. They were taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Three teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of offences including affray and causing grievous bodily harm. They have been bailed to return on a date in late January.

Detective Sergeant Dave Barrett who is investigating, said: “We have seen the video of the incident circulating on social media and this is forming part of our enquiries.

“I am urging anyone with information on this incident to call us and tell us what they know.

“I also am requesting anyone who has other videos of the incident, or the moments surrounding the incident, to contact us and share them. This could really assist the investigation and we will treat your information with sensitivity.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 750 28/12