The high risk missing teeneager Anthony Belfon aged 17, 5ft 10, was last seen wearing black jacket with hood (unlikely to have hood up), Grey tracksuit bottoms. He went missing in Valentia Place, Brixton.
Anthony is severely autistic and is unable to communicate.
Anyone with information that will assist in locating Anthony is as to call Police on 101 quoting reference:280AS
Police have issued an appeal for a high risk missing teenager from Brixton
