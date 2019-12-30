Police appeal after two shot in Walthamstow

Detectives are appealing for information after two teenagers were shot in Walthamstow.

Police were called at 10.36pm on Sunday, 29 December to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot injury in St James Street, Walthamstow.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, and found an 18-year-old man [Victim 1] suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to an east London hospital. He remains in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A second male, aged 17 [Victim 2], was found nearby suffering from stab wounds and a gunshot injury. He was also taken to an east London hospital by the LAS; he remains in a critical condition.

At this early stage, it is believed that both victims were attacked in the street.

Crime scenes remain in place.

Trident detectives from Specialist Crime are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact police urgently.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

A Section 60 is in place for the borough of Waltham Forest until 4.06pm on 20 December.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6831/29Dec.