A 24-year-old man reported missing from Ramsgate since 29 December 2019 has been found safe and well

Following a well shared social media appeal by his mum and the police

His mum said she had spoken to her son on the phone and he is safe and with a friend in Margate.

I’m just happy he’s alive. She also thanked everyone for sharing the appeal

and for the messages of support.

Officers from Kent Police also thanked all those who assisted with assisted with their enquiries.