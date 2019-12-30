Maidstone Bookmakers attacked in overnight raid

A bookmakers in Maidstone was reportedly broken into and officers investigating are appealing for witnesses.

Just after midnight on the morning of Monday 30 December 2019 Coral bookmakers in Church Road, Tovil, was targeted.

Kent Police officers attended the premises where the door has been damaged. Nothing has been reported stolen.

Two men were seen running out of the building where they joined another man who had been waiting outside. It is believed they left the area in a small dark-coloured car.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting crime reference 46/246746/19. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org