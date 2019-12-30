Isle of Wight bottle attacker has case sent to Crown court

An Isle of Wight man will see in the New year in prison custody whilst he await his trial in the crown court.

30 year old Jamie Simpson from Sandown faces one charge of GBH. Appearing before the Island magistrates court he entered no plead as he was told the matter was so serious it would have to be heard at the Crown court.

Simpson, 30, is charged with assaulting a 21-year-old woman with a glass bottle at Lake Hill, Lake, on December 20, leaving her with significant injuries.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded until the 5th February 2020