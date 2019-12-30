The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog.

Fog is likely to lead to some travel disruption during Monday evening.

The fog is likely to lead to some travel disruption and could cause delays to bus and train services in the area. The Met Office warns there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights as well

The warning is in place from 5pm until midnight today (December 30). It could create hazardous driving conditions affecting major routes in Kent and the South East including the M2 and M20.

“Although not all areas will be affected, some thick fog patches, with visibility less than 100 metres through this evening.”