Five People arrested for Terror offences at addresses in north London, Manchester and Peterborough

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command along with colleagues from the Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) unit and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) CTP have arrested five men on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The men were arrested on the morning of Monday, 30 December at addresses in north London, Manchester and the Peterborough areas.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Manchester on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40(1)(b) Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Peterborough and two men 23 and 22 years old were arrested in north London on suspicion of the same offence.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of encouraging terrorism, under section 1 of TACT 2000. This arrest was made under PACE.

All five men remain in police custody at this time.

Searches are currently being carried out a number of addresses in Manchester, Peterborough and north London and the investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command with support from CTPNW and ERSOU colleagues.

The arrests were part of a pre-planned operation and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this.

The arrests are not linked to the attack at Fishmongers’ Hall in London on 29 November, nor the forthcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Enquiries continue.