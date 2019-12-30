Fire rips through Canterbury Property leaving Village in darkness

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is currently responding to a domestic property fire on Railway Hill in Canterbury. Five fire engines have been sent to the scene to tackle the blaze. Firefighters are urging those who live or work nearby to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke from the fire, and to avoid the area where possible. No casualties have been reported. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used ladders, main jets, and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze. Power to the village has plunged homes into darkness as a result of the blaze