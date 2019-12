A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Maidstone.

On Monday 30 December 2019 at around 4.20am officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in Lower Boxley Road. The car was searched and officers discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine under the driver’s seat.

A woman, aged 38 from Maidstone, was arrested on suspicion of the possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. She remains in police custody while enquiries continue.