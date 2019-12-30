Detectives searching for missing Barking man Dennis Farnell recover body

Officers searching for missing 62-year-old Dennis Farnell discovered the body of a man in John Sayer Close, Barking, at about 11.00am on Saturday, 28 December.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe the deceased is Mr Farnell.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination took place at Queen’s Hospital on Sunday, 29 December.

Police await the result of further tests.

His death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

Detectives from the East Area’s CID are investigating.

Enquiries continue.

A number of arrests have been made as part of the investigation.

A 53-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday, 24 December on suspicion of robbery and kidnap. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday, 24 December on suspicion of kidnap. They have both been bailed to return on a date in late January.