Fire crews from across Kent have been called to a blaze that has ripped through a property in Folkestone town this after.

The blaze broke out just after 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Eight fire appliances have been sent to the incident from Dover and Folkestone and Aerial ladder platform has also been mobilsed to the incident

Firefighters in breathing apparatus are battling the blaze at a property in Wear Bay Crescent.

Police have closed the road and nearby homes are being evacuated as flames shoot up in the air.

Two pensioners have been led to safety by the fire service who are attempting to stop the blaze from spreading to adjourning properties.

Nearby residents have advised to keep windows and doors shut whilst fire crews deal with the incident due to the large plum of smoke.

Firefighters are using two hose reels and a number of jets to tackle the blaze that has slowly progressed and spread to the roof of the property.

A spokesman for Kent fire and Rescue said :Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire affecting three domestic properties on Wear Bay Crescent in Folkestone. Crews wearing breathing apparatus are currently using hose reel jets, compressed air foam and water from a hydrant to tackle the blaze and reduce the fire spread. A height vehicle and bulk water carrier have also been sent to the scene.

More to follow