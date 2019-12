Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Ramsgate.

Tyler Hastilow was reported missing on 29 December and is understood to have last been seen in the Bellevue Road area of Ramsgate on 26 December 2019.

The 24-year-old is described as being around 6ft 1ins tall with a medium build and short, dark hair.

He is believed to still be in the Thanet area but has connections to Ashford.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 29-0373.