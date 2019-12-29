Man who went missing Christmas Day from Ramsgate is urged to come home by his mum

A Ramsgate mum has made a personal appeal for her 24-year-old son ho has been missing since Christmas Day to come home

Tyler Hastilow, who from Ramsgate, was last seen in the town but there has been no contact with his mum, girlfriend or close friends since Christmas Day.

A missing person report has been taken by Kent Police who are looking for Tyler. He left without a phone with him

Tylers Mum Julie is appealing for anyone who may know where he is to get in touch with police or for Tyler to come home.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate a missing 24-year-old man. A report was received at 9.57am on Sunday,December 29. The man has not been seen since Wednesday, December 25.”

Anyone with information of Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 29-373.