Two men critical after taking dodgy tablets in Horsham

Police have warned drug takers to seek immediate medical attention if they are feeling unwell after two men were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The men were found in Horsham Park around 11pm on Saturday evening (December 28) having collapsed after taking what are believed to be illegal substances.

Detective Inspector Colin Garman said: “We are trying to identify just what these two men had taken to cause them to become critically ill and want to hear from anyone with information. In particular, we would like to speak to a group of men who were reported to be in the area at the time.

“We will have an increased police presence in the area and you can talk to officers there or contact us onlineor call 101 quoting Operation Clock.