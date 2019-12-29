Police have confirmed that the low life scum bag Jamie Simpson from the Isle of Wight has been arrested and now faces questioning over the attack of a woman who was left blooded and scared after a bottle was smashed over her head in Lake.
Simpson remains in custody at Newport police station.
A spokesperson for Isle of Wight Police said: “A 30-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and is currently in police custody.
“The man we appealed for in connection with this appeal has had a birthday.”