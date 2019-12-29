Probe launched after two twin brothers found in Sevenoaks country lane

Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched after two members of the same family have been found in a leafy country lane in Sevenoaks in Kent.

Officers were called to the grim discovery on Dibden Lane,just after 11.20am on Saturday

The deaths of the men is not being treated as suspicious. Officers are carrying out the investigation on behalf of Her majesty’s coroner.

The pair have been named locally as 32 year old twins.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing but they are not currently being treated as suspicious.

“The next of kin of both men are aware and being kept updated.”