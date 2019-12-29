Police launch search for missing Gosport woman Gemma Aldrich

Police in Hampshire have launched a missing person appeal to locate a woman from Gosport

Gemma Aldrich, 36, was last seen at 9am yesterday (Saturday, December 28) in Sydney Road, Gosport.

She also goes by the surname Light.

Since then she has not been in touch with her family or friends, leaving them understandably worried for her welfare.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with black shoulder length hair.

She left in her car, a black five-door Vauxhall Astra, with a registration plate than ends WGD.

She has links to the Gosport and Havant areas, as well as Wiltshire, so we’re asking anyone in those areas to keep an eye out for Gemma and her car.

If you are able to make any friends in the Wiltshire area aware of this, please do.

If you see her or think you have seen her car, please call us on 101, quoting 44190464823.