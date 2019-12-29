Home » Police hold M2 motorway traffic following concerns for welfare on the Medway Bridge near Rochester

Police hold M2 motorway traffic following concerns for welfare on the Medway Bridge near Rochester

29th December 2019
Police and  Highways England have closed a section of the busy M2 Motorway in Kent this evening following a Police led incident involving a distressed person.

Emergency services were called after a number of concerned  drivers  called Police just after  6.30pm on Sunday reporting the person in distressed.

The person  is understood  to have  gone to the  bridge with the intention of jumping off.

Two lanes of the London  bound carriageway has been closed off and the person is  being spoken to specialist Police officers

The person at one point was seen on the other side of safety barrier on the Medway Bridge between Junction 2 and Junction 3  and Police held the traffic until a safe working area could be established

A lifeboat from the RNLI has also put on standby but didn’t launch to the incident.

Traffic is very heavy in the area and on approach and Police have advised that the closures could be in place until at least 9pm.

UPDATE 7.25pm :

Traffic has now been released and passing over the #Medway bridge in lanes 3 and 4. Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed. please obey the lane closure signals.

