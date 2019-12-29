Police have charged a man with murder in Slough following early morning Christmas Day attack

Officers were called to High Street at 2.26am on Christmas Day.

A man, in his thirties, was found with a serious head injury between Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where he sadly died from his injuries on Boxing Day.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Dawid Debski, aged 25, of Faraday Close, Slough, was yesterday (28/12) arrested on suspicion of murder.

This evening (29/12) he was charged with one count of murder and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (30/12).