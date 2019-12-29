Police are investigating a racially motivated hate crime in the Hampstead area.

Officers received a report of anti-Semitic graffiti in a number of locations including Belsize Park and shop fronts at around 11.30pm on Saturday, 28 December.

No arrests have been made however enquiries continue.

Inspector Kev Hailes said: “This is clearly a concerning incident and one we are taking seriously.

“We have liaised with our partners in order to remove the graffiti and various enquiries are underway to find who is responsible.

“Officers will be on patrol throughout the area in order to provide some reassurance to local communities. Please approach us if you have any questions or concerns.

“I ask anyone who might have seen anything suspicious last night to call us and aid the investigation.

“The Met remains committed to tackling hate crimes in all its forms, and we will continue to work with our partners and the public to do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to call ‪101‬ quoting CAD 7282/28Dec