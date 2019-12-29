Detectives are appealing for information after two officers were intentionally struck by a car in Camden.



At around 2.30am on Sunday, 29 December, officers attempted to speak with a man close to Camden Market following reports that he was in possession of a knife.

The man then got into a white 4×4 before driving towards the officers and colliding with them.

Additional officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The two police constables, both men, were taken to a north London hospital for treatment; their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. Both have since been discharged from hospital this morning.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and made off on Adelaide Road towards Swiss Cottage.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and the passengers.

The driver of the car is described as a black male, around 6ft tall with a beard, wearing black clothing and a beanie hat.

The passengers are described as two black females. One was wearing high heel black boots, a black leather jacket and red skirt, and the other was wearing dark clothing including a long skirt and black boots, and had her hair in a ponytail.

There have been no arrests.



Detective Sergeant Toby Reynolds who is investigating said: “Finding the vehicle in question is at the centre of our investigation. This white 4×4 will have significant damage to its rear so if this description stands out to you then I need you to tell us.

“We are offering support to the two officers who are assisting our enquiries.”

BCU Commander for Camden and Islington Raj Kohli said: “Our officers go to work every day to protect Londoners and the many visitors to the capital. Last night, two of these officers attempted to carry out a routine stop after concerns were raised by a member of the public that a man had a knife.

“This man drove a car towards the officers without any consideration for what the outcome might be. It is only a matter of luck that neither officer suffered even more serious injuries than those they sustained.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101quoting CAD 866/29Dec