Man treated in Hospital after Orpington house blaze caused by smoking

Firefighters are reminding smokers to take care after a house fire on Chelsfield Lane in Orpington.

Half of the first floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by the fire. One man left the building before the Brigade arrived. He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews suffering smoke inhalation.

The Brigade’s fire investigation team believe the fire was accidental and caused by discarded smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If you smoke it is vitally important you stub your cigarette right out, preferably in an ashtray.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

The Brigade was called at 8.30am and the fire was under control by 9.30am Fire crews from Orpington and Sidcup fire stations were at the scene.