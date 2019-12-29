Man airlifted to hospital after being attacked with a baseball bat in South East London

A man has been airlifted after being attacked with a baseball bat on travellers site in South East London on Sunday afternoon.

The seriously injured man managed to stumble to a nearby green and was treated by the flying doctors before being airlifted to a London Hospital. One resident who asked not to be named said that they saw a police officer with blood all over his hands putting up cordon tape following the mindless attack.

The Met Police in a statement said:

Police were called to Thistlebrook, SE2, shortly after 3pm on Sunday, 29 December to reports of an assault.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A 33-year-old man was found injured. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.