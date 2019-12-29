An Isle of Wight Man who was arrested for attacking and smashing a bottle over the head of woman in Lake lats weekend has been charged by Police.
The 30 year old man who sparked an Island wide search and manhunt went on the run from Police was arrested early on Sunday. Police have since confirmed that he has been charged this evening the attacking the woman.
A spokesperson for Isle of Wight Police said: “Officers investigating a serious assault which took place in the Lake area on the Isle of Wight have charged a man with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
“The charges come after a 21-year-old woman was left with significant injuries following an incident that happened on Friday, December 20.
“Simpson, 30, of Culver Parade, Isle of Wight, remains in custody and will appear before Newport Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday).”