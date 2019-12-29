EOD called to North Bristol after weapons find

Police have today arrested a man from North Bristol on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons.

He remains in police custody while his home in Shetland Road is searched.

Because of the nature of items seized and others that have been discovered we have put in place a small (50m) cordon as a precaution and a handful of houses nearby have been evacuated.

This action has been taken in conjunction with advice from the EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal), who will be attending the property.

We apologise for any disruption caused to residents in the area but would stress the actions taken are purely as a precaution, until the EOD attend and a comprehensive search of the property is completed.

The arrested man remains in police custody helping us with our enquiries..

Police have confirmed that this is not a terrorist-related incident and the actions taken are precautionary due to some of the items found in the property.