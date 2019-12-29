Home » CCTV catches Feral children setting light to dustbin in Dartford with aerosol cans

CCTV catches Feral children setting light to dustbin in Dartford with aerosol cans

29th December 2019
1 Min Read

Worrying CCTV has been released by a home owner in Kent in the hope that the parent of the children involved  will  speak to them about their reckless and foolish behaviour.

The feral yobs attacked a wheelie bin in Charles Street in Dartford on Saturday evening around about 9pm.

The pair  have been described as : The one that lit the fire was wearing navy blue tracksuit with grey hoodie underneath.
A second boy  was on the bike accompanying him  they made off on  black/blue  coloured  mountain bike. They were seen making off  towards Burger king.

Three girls were also with them when the arson attack on the rubbish bin took place.

Kent Police have confirmed that they  have launched and investigation are appealing for any one with information to contact them on 101 quoting Crime reference:28-1323

