CCTV catches Feral children setting light to dustbin in Dartford with aerosol cans

Worrying CCTV has been released by a home owner in Kent in the hope that the parent of the children involved will speak to them about their reckless and foolish behaviour.

The feral yobs attacked a wheelie bin in Charles Street in Dartford on Saturday evening around about 9pm.

The pair have been described as : The one that lit the fire was wearing navy blue tracksuit with grey hoodie underneath.

A second boy was on the bike accompanying him they made off on black/blue coloured mountain bike. They were seen making off towards Burger king.

Three girls were also with them when the arson attack on the rubbish bin took place.

Kent Police have confirmed that they have launched and investigation are appealing for any one with information to contact them on 101 quoting Crime reference:28-1323