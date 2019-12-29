CCTV appeal following attempted robbery in Sevenoaks

Police have released the CCTV images of men that may have important information about at attempted robbery at a phone shop in Blighs Walk, Sevenoaks at around 1.30pm on Friday, 27 December 2019.

It is reported four men entered the shop and threatened a member of staff demanding he take them to the safe. Another member of staff came to his assistance and the men left the shop.

Anyone who recognises those pictured is asked to call the west Kent appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/245468/19.