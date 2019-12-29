Home » Carnage on Bluewater Parkway after Driver wipes out into central barrier

29th December 2019
A major exit out of Bluewater Shopping Complex near Dartford in Kent  was closed in the early  hours of Sunday morning after a single vehicle lost control and wiped out into the central barrier.

 

The Silver Vauxhall Vectra  from witnesses was said to be going at some speed when the driver lost control on the bend and ploughed into the road furniture causing thousand of pounds worth of  damage.

A specialist Hi-ab crane  had to be called in to remove the mangled vehicle from the safety  barrier that had become implied in.

   

A witness who watched the drama unfolded said that there were  about 20 emergency service vehicle on the elevated section of the road when the incident happened just before midnight on Saturday.

The Kent Air ambulance and SEC HART team were also  called to the incident on  Bluewater Parkway.

It is currently unclear how seriously injured the driver is. One person who took to social media has made claim that someone has died. This has yet to be confirmed.

Kent Police have been approached for a statement

