Carnage on Bluewater Parkway after Driver wipes out into central barrier

A major exit out of Bluewater Shopping Complex near Dartford in Kent was closed in the early hours of Sunday morning after a single vehicle lost control and wiped out into the central barrier.

The Silver Vauxhall Vectra from witnesses was said to be going at some speed when the driver lost control on the bend and ploughed into the road furniture causing thousand of pounds worth of damage.

A specialist Hi-ab crane had to be called in to remove the mangled vehicle from the safety barrier that had become implied in.

A witness who watched the drama unfolded said that there were about 20 emergency service vehicle on the elevated section of the road when the incident happened just before midnight on Saturday.

The Kent Air ambulance and SEC HART team were also called to the incident on Bluewater Parkway.

It is currently unclear how seriously injured the driver is. One person who took to social media has made claim that someone has died. This has yet to be confirmed.

Kent Police have been approached for a statement