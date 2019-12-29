Brockley Teenager remains missing

Teon (14) was last seen in the Brockley area of South East London (SE4)

TEON IS STILL MISSING!!!

Day 17 and another night I have to go without saying goodnight to my son.

I just want my son home and safe.

We as parents should never have to feel afraid of being judged to report our child missing.

I will not be silenced!!!

I am a mother with the armour of God wrapped around me.

And still I Rise.

Please if you can share this I would appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.

I just want to locate Teon and have him home safe and sound.

Please contact me on 07737161720 if any news.