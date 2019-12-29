Teon (14) was last seen in the Brockley area of South East London (SE4)
TEON IS STILL MISSING!!!
Day 17 and another night I have to go without saying goodnight to my son.
I just want my son home and safe.
We as parents should never have to feel afraid of being judged to report our child missing.
I will not be silenced!!!
I am a mother with the armour of God wrapped around me.
And still I Rise.
Please if you can share this I would appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.
I just want to locate Teon and have him home safe and sound.
Please contact me on 07737161720 if any news.
Brockley Teenager remains missing
Teon (14) was last seen in the Brockley area of South East London (SE4)