Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Hounslow.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 10.49pm on Friday, 27 December to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on Half Acre close to the junction with High Street in Brentford.

Officers attended the scene which was outside The Beehive pub.

The 73-year-old pedestrian was taken by the LAS to a south London hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. His family has been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have captured it on dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton on 020 8543 5157 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 7135/27Dec.