Woman left with multiple injures after attack in Hasting

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered multiple injuries following an assault in Hastings.

On Friday evening (27 December) a woman in her 30s climbed the steps accessed from Exmouth Place in the Old Town which leads to the West Hill. She has then gone and sat on the second to last bench at the top of the hill.

Around 9.30pm a man approached the woman from behind and assaulted her. She suffered multiple facial and abdominal injuries after being punched and kicked by the suspect, who was described as a man with long hair. The victim was taken to Conquest Hospital, Hastings, for treatment.

Police attended the location and conducted an area search but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information or saw a man acting suspiciously in this area at this to report online or call 101 quoting 1369 of 27/12.