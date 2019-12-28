Tributes paid to young heart attack victim in Eastleigh

Tributes have been pouring in for Danny Mitchell 29, who has been described as the “life and soul” of the party from Eastleigh.

Sadly Danny passed away following yesterdays events in Eastleigh in which a large response was given by South Central Ambulance Service.

Friends have been paying tribute to a genuinely lovely guy, who will be missed by many.

“RIP Danny. You have touched more lives than I think you ever knew. You created so many memories with people that will never be forgotten. Such a lovely guy gone way to soon. One of the most genuine guys I ever knew. Thoughts are with his family and friends and for those who knew him at this awful time”

“Rest in peace 💙 always so lovely, thinking of family and friends today x”

“Absolutely heartbreaking news, such a lovely genuine guy with a heart of gold! My thoughts are with his family ❤️”

Despite the best efforts of Emergency services who attended the scene in Monks Way, Eastleigh, including two Ambulances, three Hazardous Area Response Vehicles and the Hampshire and Iow Air Ambulance the man could unfortunately not be saved.