Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a hotel on Argyle Street in King’s Cross.

Part of a basement laundry room in the four-storey building is alight.

The Brigade was called at 0130. Fire crews from Euston, Islington, Soho, Paddington, Shoreditch and Kentish Town fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.