Traffic currently is currently being held on the #QE2Bridge this is heading southbound.

Kent and Essex Police are working with Dart staff after being alerted to the concerns of a person on the safety railings of the busy crossing.

A closure has been put place and a lifeboat has also been launched to assist at the ongoing incident that was reported just before 6pm on Saturday evening

Traffic officers from Highways England have held traffic just before the start of the bridge crossing.

UPDATED: 8pm The closure is slowly being removed the person involved has agreed to go with the Police